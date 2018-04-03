YEREVAN. – The 8-year-old girl injured in an explosion in Burger King fast-food restaurant in downtown Yerevan was in moderately severe condition.

Rubina Markosyan, 8, underwent a surgery which was quite successful, head of intensive care unit Samvel Karapetyan said.

One of the Iranian nationals injured in the blast has been discharged from hospital, Karapetyan said.

Some of the injured will be also discharged on Tuesday, he added.

The ministry of emergency situations released the identities of the injured: Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.

Life of 8-year old girl, injured in Burger King explosion, is out of danger