The life of 8-year old girl Rubina Markosyan seriously injured at Burger King explosion is out of danger, Samvel Karapetyan, head of the intensive care unit of Grigor Lusavorich hospital told reporters.

“The surgery of the 8 year old girl is underway, it is proceeding already 1,5 hours and will probably be finished during an hour,” he said.

The doctor said 3-4 people are likely to be discharged.

Earlier it was reported that the explosion occurred on Monday evening in Burger King restaurant on the Northern Avenue in the center of Yerevan, injuring several people.

The ministry of emergency situations released the identities of the injured : Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.