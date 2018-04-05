YEREVAN. – A company owned by the daughter of MP from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, oligarch Samvel Aleksanyan, received from a tariff concession from the government.

The draft was presented by the Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan during the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Alex Textile” owned by Astghik Aleksanyan filed an application for exemption from customs duty on import of raw materials and materials for the amount of about $1.5 million or 750.3 million drams. This concerns the goods from Turkey and Uzbekistan, in particular, fabrics, threads, buttons and other accessories.