Pope Francis will meet with the President of Armenia, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I at the Vatican on Thursday.
The meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and will be followed by the meeting with Catholicos Karekin II and Catholicos Aram I.
After the meeting Pope Francis will bless Gregory of Narek status at the Vatican gardens, Radio Vatican reported.
During the Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia in June 2016, the Pope was given a small statue of St. Gregory of Narek, a gift from Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan. He expressed hope that once the bigger statue will be installed at the Vatican gardens.
The two-meter tall statue was created by sculptor Davit Yerevantsi.
On February 23, 2015, Pope Francis declared St Gregory of Narek a Doctor of the Church.
Vatican News presented a video recalling Pope’s visit to Armenia in 2016.