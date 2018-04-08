Settlement of the Karabakh conflict is one of the priorities of our efforts in the the space of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Armenian media.

"The most important thing is to move away from distrust, which is still sometimes shown during the talks, and concentrate on realistic, pragmatic ideas that are available, "the Russian diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, consistent work can lead to result in Karabakh issue. The Russian FM reminded that active work on this direction was conducted in 2009-2011, then it was succeeded to hold a series of meetings of presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan with mediation of the Russian President.