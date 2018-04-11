YEREVAN. – Deputies from the opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction on Wednesday carried out a protest action at the sessions’ hall of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.
Yelk MP Ararat Mirzoyan approached the podium to deliver an address and announced: “Free citizens of the Republic of Armenia, the time has come when we can break [now ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan’s rule for a third term, put an end to the [ruling] RPA’s [Republican Party of Armenia] rule, and build the Armenia of our dreams. For that, you need to come to Liberty Square, [in downtown capital city Yerevan] on [Friday,] April 13 at 18:30, where together we will burn the torch of our freedom.”
Subsequently, Mirzoyan pulled colored smoke bombs out of his pocket and lit them.
Another Yelk MP, Lena Nazaryan, joined him in this action, and the entire NA Sessions’ Hall was filled with colored smoke.
But the moderator of this NA session, Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, did not respond to this action.
“It seems the ‘show’ didn’t work,” he stated at the end. “Open the doors! Let them work as normal. Let the public decide who is engaged with what at the parliament.”