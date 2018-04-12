Azerbaijan ruling party announces Aliyev’s victory, without waiting for election results

Armenia Parliament ratifies $2mn new loan agreement with IBRD

Newspaper: New Armenia President to give his salary to charity

NATO chief calls for decisive actions against Russia

Muslim woman takes care of Armenian church in Turkey (PHOTOS)

The National Interest: Trump could strike Syria

Bus carrying Russian journalists shelled in Syria

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria

Yulia Skripal rejects Russian embassy offer of consular assistance

Sharmazanov sees no signs of authoritarianism in Armenia

Turkish PM: US, Russia fighting like ‘street bullies’

Kremlin: Moscow favors serious approaches rather than 'Twitter diplomacy'

Geneva office of UN holds hearings on rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan

Republican Party of Armenia nominates Serzh Sargsyan as candidate for PM

Freedom House: Azerbaijan remains unfree country

Foreign Ministry: Chemical weapons claims are unsubstantiated flimsy argument to target Syria

Analyst: No improvement should be expected in Russia-West relations

Gold and oil prices rise after Trump's tweet

Journalist beaten during Azerbaijani presidential elections

Armen Sarkissian offers condolences to his Algerian counterpart

Armenia fruit, vegetable exports grow by about 3 times

Paris to continue consultations with its allies over Syrian crisis

Zakharova says Trump's offer to end arms race is a “great idea"

Zakharova responds to Trump’s warning to get ready for attack on Syria

Boris Murazi: Yazidi refugees arrived in Armenia

Trump offers Russia to stop arms race

Russia ruble drop continues in Armenia

2 children injured in Armenian road accident

New Armenia President appoints advisers, aide

Freedom House: Armenia at risk of falling into authoritarianism

Trump tells Russia “to get ready” for missile attack on Syria

Peskov urges not to rely on rumors over Douma gas attack

International organization wants to establish smart data center in Armenia

Algeria plane crash death toll rises to 247

Euro exchange rate exceeds 80 rubles

Military aircraft crashes in Serbia

Major road accident in Armenia, 5 children hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Algeria ministry says 105 killed in military plane crash

LA County Board of Supervisors commemorates Armenian Genocide

Karabakh to host economic forum, Lebanese Armenian businessmen will attend

Armenia to get additional $2mn loan from IBRD

Armenia opposition MPs carry out protest action at Parliament (PHOTOS)

At least 200 feared dead in Algeria military plane crash

Media: Yulia Skripal guarded to military base

Air companies alerted about possible missile attack on Syria

Azerbaijan conducts presidential election

Newspaper: There is confusion at new Armenia President’s residence

EU: European Parliament to give its consent to EU-Armenia deal in mid-May

Armenia Parliament unanimously ratifies agreement with EU

6 killed in Russia helicopter crash (PHOTOS)

Macron: Target of military strike on Syria will be chemical facilities of its authorities

Russia vetoes U.S. resolution on Syria chemical attack probes

Trump, May, Macron agree not to allow chemical weapons use in Syria

Ali Akbar Velayati: Iran will not leave unanswered Israeli air force strike on Syrian airbase

Prosperous Armenia Party members did not think that constitutional reform was for Serzh Sargsyan's reproduction

When physics meets robotics: an interview with scientist and inventor, Tigran Shahverdyan

Xi Jinping offers US possible concessions

Saudi Crown prince sued in France

Theresa May, Trump and Obama not invited to Meghan and Harry's wedding

Defence Minister: Turkish military to stay in Syria’s Afrin until threats eliminated

Artsakh FM received The HALO Trust Artsakh program manager

Politician should never set before him an insurmountable bar – Serzh Sargsyan’s interview to La Stampa

7 people charged in US for spreading prostitution-related ads

Maragha massacre organizers' impunity creates ground in Azerbaijan for enrooting cult of hatred towards Armenians

EU foreign ministers will revisit Skripal's case on April 16

Trump’s adviser for internal affairs resigns

Karen Karapetyan discusses issues related to movement of goods in EAEU area

Armenian parliament speaker is to leave for Saint Petersburg

Trump cancels Latin America trip after Syria gas attack

May urges to find responsible for Syrian gas attack

Guinness World Records recognized Japanese man as world’s oldest male

King of Spain, president of Italy congratulate Armenia’s Sarkissian

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Chile

President Sarkissian meets with foreign guests in Armenia

Russia ruble collapses in Armenia

Armenia analyst: There were some positive changes in economy during Karen Karapetyan’s tenure as PM

Erdogan criticizes Lavrov’s call on Ankara and Damascus

Kremlin: Stock market situation is the result of emotional reaction

Dead body found in Gyumri apartment

Euro exchange rate rises up to 76.85 rubles

Elderly woman found dead at Yerevan building courtyard

New Armenia President receives journalists from leading Russia media

Sarkissian: Armenia authorities need to work towards enhancement of mutual understanding, solidarity among society

Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

Armenia: We hope EU will preserve its position on Karabakh during talks with Azerbaijan

President Sarkissian: Armenia-Russia friendship, cooperation gradually developed in recent years

Official: Armenia-EU contains no word about closure of Metsamor NPP

Armenia official: We hope EU will soon launch visa-liberalization dialogue

Armen Sarkissian: Russia plays key role in resolving Karabakh conflict

New Armenia President plans to visit Moscow in near future

Armenia deputy FM presents EU agreement at Parliament

Newspaper: Armenia outgoing President sends staff to government

Babloyan: Armenia PM will be elected at parliament special session on April 17

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Armenian man missing in US is found

Driver of Armenia bus that crashed in Russia is detained

US to regret nuclear deal failure: Iran president

30 people, including 27 children, killed in India