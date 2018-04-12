Hatun Çaçur, 80, who lives in the formerly densely-Armenian-populated Derik district of the Mardin Province of Turkey, voluntarily cares for and upkeeps the Armenian St. Kevork Church in Derik.
Haberler news portal of Turkey reflected on this praiseworthy deed by Çaçur, and spoke with this mother of eight children.
Hatun Çaçur noted that she meticulously looks after this church around the clock.
“I take care of the church for God, for goodness,” Çaçur said.
She recalled that Derik’s only Armenian husband and wife used to care for the church, but they no longer are able due to their age-related health issues.
Hatun Çaçur added, however, that neither the Turkish state nor the Armenians help her upkeep this church.
From among the once numerous churches in Derik, solely St. Kevork, which was built in the 1650s, remains standing after the Armenian Genocide.