YEREVAN. – The excavations in Tigranakert, in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), are linked to political processes.
Culturalist, historian, and archeologist Hamlet Petrosyan, who heads the archeological expedition in Tigranakert, on Thursday stated the above-said at a press conference on Thursday.
In his words, in 2004, both the Armenian and the Azerbaijani sides started using the historical facts in Artsakh to promote their interests in connection with the resolution of the Karabakh conflict.
The archeologist said his expedition team wished to prove that there are numerous evidences as to the Armenians’ presence in the liberated territories.
As per Petrosyan, every year they find several thousand objects in Tigranakert.
“We have also discovered unique inscriptions,” he added. “There is an Armenian inscription, attributed to the 5th to 7th centuries, which was made on a ceramic disc; this is probably the oldest Armenian inscription in the territory of Karabakh.”