YEREVAN. – Chairman Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Thursday participated in the meeting of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA), in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Several matters related to the activities of the CSTO PA were discussed at this event, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
And upon the suggestion of Babloyan, the next plenary sessions of the CSTO PA Council and the Assembly will be convened in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, on October 29 and 30.