Two of the injured in the landmine explosion in the Tavush Province of Armenia are married, while the other is their fellow villager, the head of Aygedzor village Health Center, Murad Grigoryan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The injured were the residents of Aygedzor village, who went to collect the plant in the area nearby a military defense outpost, said Murad Grigoryan adding that after the explosion the residents of the village came to help the injured.

According to him, one of the lost his foot, the other man lost his arm till the elbow, while the woman had her foot injured.

Murad Grigoryan noted that the warning signs were installed in the territory, as mine explosion cases have been already registered there.

“Fifteen people have been injured there since 1980s,” said the director, adding “the victims got lost in the forest and did not see signs.”

As reported earlier, three people were hospitalized after a landmine exploded Thursday in the Tavush Province of Armenia. At around 3։50pm, police received a call from the Aygedzor village health center that they had admitted three injured persons.

It was found out that, on the same day at around 2pm, these three persons were collecting Solomon’s Seal in the area nearby a military defense outpost at the administrative area of Aygedzor village, during which a landmine exploded and these persons sustained injuries.