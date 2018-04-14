Three civilians were injured by airstrikes on a storage facility in the city of Homs, RBK reported quoting Syria’s state-run SANA agency.
Meanwhile, the law enforcers said six civilians got shrapnel injuries, RIA Novsti reported.
SANA sources claim that the reports on hitting facilities in Syria by U.S. and the allies are exaggerated. The interlocutors of the agency said the missiles did not hit the targets “thanks to Syria’s air defense”.
Sources of Reuters and Sky News said official Damascus managed to evacuate equipment and staff from the targeted facilities several days before the attack. According to media sources, the Syrian forces were warned by Russia.