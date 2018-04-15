The militant Islamic Jihad group said four of its members were killed Saturday in a "work accident" in the southern Gaza Strip along the border with Israel, ABC News reported.

The explosion struck a three-wheeled vehicle near one of the five protest camps Palestinians have set up along the volatile Gaza-Israel border in recent weeks.

Islamic Jihad said all four were killed "during preparations" without elaborating, implying they were preparing an attack against Israel. The Israeli military said it was unaware of any activity in the area of the blast.