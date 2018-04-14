YEREVAN.- We are here to free Armenia from Serzh Sargsyan from power and today we only lack one thing - the authority of the Armenian citizens, Civil Contract Party leader Nikol Pashinyan said during the rally, which kicked off in Yerevan’s France Square.

"The National Assembly (NA) will try to elect Serzh Sargsyan as a prime minister. Our task is to gather here with tens of thousands and move to the NA, to block the NA so that no Republican MP can not get in there so that Serzh Sargsyan will not be able to enter there," he emphasized.

The Civil Contract and their supporters have been marching throughout Armenia starting from March 31. On Friday they finished their action by a rally at Liberty Square. Later in the evening, Nikol Pashinyan announced the decision to spend night at France Square as a protest against ruling party’s decision to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for the post of a Prime Minister.

On Friday the protesters shut down France Square, one of the busiest intersections in downtown Yerevan, and promised not to leave the square until the problem is solved.