The recent developments in Syria should be investigated urgently, EU foreign minsters said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, “the EU condemns the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare through the besieging of populated areas, as well as the forced displacement of populations, both of which may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity.”

All those responsible for breaches of international law, “particularly of international humanitarian law and human rights law, must be held accountable,” the statement said.

Foreign Ministers of 27 EU countries discussed on Monday the situation in Syria, in particular the US, UK and French attacks on this country.