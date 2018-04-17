YEREVAN. – Security will continue to be the number one priority.
Candidate for Prime Minister, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, stated the abovementioned at Tuesday’s special session of the National Assembly of Armenia, and devoted to the election of the new PM of the country.
“It’s apparent that the political force that came to power will implement—through its government—the program with which it received the vote of the citizens,” Sargsyan said. “The government will implement the programs of the [ruling coalition partners] RPA [Republican Party of Armenia] and the [Armenian Revolutionary Federation] ARF [Dashnaktsutyun Party]. [But] taking into account the developments during this one year, there will be adjustments.”
In his words, security will continue to remain the number one priority of Armenia.
“Our position on the pacific settlement of the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] problem is unchanged,” Sargsyan stressed. “And consistent strengthening and modernization of the Armenian army—a subject of daily work.”