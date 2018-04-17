YEREVAN. – Being dissatisfied does not mean rebelling. Candidate for Prime Minister, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, noted the above-said at Tuesday’s special session of the National Assembly of Armenia, and devoted to the election of the new PM of the country.
Responding to a query by opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction MP Artak Zeynalyan, Sargsyan noted, “I’m sure many people in Armenia today, at least 60 percent, are dissatisfied with everything. But being dissatisfied doesn’t mean to rebel.”
As per Sargsyan, although rulers in European countries usually get solely about 28 to 29 percent of the votes cast, later they form a coalition government.
“That’s normal,” added the Armenian PM candidate. “If you would like for anyone to get 80 to 85 percent [of the votes] in our country [like in Azerbaijan], we should at least change the name of our country.”