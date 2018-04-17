Violence, unlawful actions and restriction of people’s rights should be excluded during the free expression of will, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian told Armenpress.
“According to the Constitution, to nominate a candidate for the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia is the right of parliamentary forces. The opposition can oppose the candidate nominated by the majority of the National Assembly by voting.
To express the opinion, consent or disagreement in connection with a particular political event whether through assembly, demonstration or other peaceful means is the right of any political party of citizens prescribed by Constitution,
The right of free speech and expression of will is one of the most important values of democracy. The opinion of every citizen of the Republic of Armenia is important for the country.
However, violence, unlawful actions and restriction of the rights of other people should be excluded during the free expression of will.
The security of our country and national solidarity should be a priority for all of us.
And, of course, I want to highlight that the life and health of every citizen, be it a student, a demonstrator, or a police officer are of great importance,” the President concluded.