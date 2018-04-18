The Human Rights Watch international NGO has called on Armenian authorities not to obstruct the free assemblies and demonstrations by peaceful demonstrators.
Speaking to the Voice of America Armenian Service, Giorgi Gogia, the South Caucasus Director of the Human Rights Watch, reflected on the latest domestic political developments taking place in Armenia.
Gogia noted that Armenia has a history of obstructing free assemblies and protest demonstrations by peaceful demonstrators as well as using disproportionate force against protesters, and said this has recurred this time as well.
As per Giorgi Gogia, this is why Human Rights Watch follows the domestic political developments in Armenia very closely, and it calls on the country’s authorities not to obstruct the free assemblies and demonstrations by peaceful demonstrators and to honor its respective international obligations.