The peace deal between North Korea and South Korea is possible if North Korea completely gives up its nuclear ambitions, Yonhap reported referring to Seoul’s top security adviser, Chung Eui-yong.
According to him, Seoul and Washington are closely discussing issues related to the inter-Korean summit, as well as the meeting of the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
As reported earlier, the North Korean leadership is considering the denuclearization ahead of North Korea–US summit planned to take place before the end of May 2018.
North Korea told the United States that it is prepared to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while President Donald Trump is reportedly working with Japan and South Korea to push for the complete denuclearization of North Korea by 2020.