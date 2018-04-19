YEREVAN. – A shoving match began, on Thursday morning, between police and demonstrators outside the Government of Armenia Building No. 3, in downtown capital city Yerevan.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, however, called on his supporters to show passive resistance.

But the police detained some protesters.

The Deputy Police Chief of Yerevan, Valeri Osipyan, said these demonstrators were detained because they were obstructing the free movement of persons.

In his words, the entrances of governmental departments shall be open, and their normal course of operations shall not be disrupted.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan, ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.