U.S. Senators and Representatives joined together Wednesday evening at a U.S. Capitol observance hosted by the Congressional Armenian Caucus, making bipartisan calls upon the President and Congressional leaders to reject Turkey's gag-rule against honest American remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Dave Trott (R-MI) led the charge, announcing that he has, as a retiring Member of Congress, made a single, departing request of the House Leadership.

“I told Speaker Ryan and I told Leader McCarthy the one thing they can do for me would be put on the House floor for a vote, our resolution (H.Res.220) calling what happened in 1915 a genocide,” said Rep. Trott, who was greeted by a standing ovation by Members of Congress and attendees. H.Res.220, a genocide prevention measure that draws upon the lessons of genocides committed against the Armenian, Greek, Assyrian and Chaldean populations by the Ottoman Turkish Government from 1915-1923, currently has over 115 cosponsors.

“We want to thank all the Senators and Representatives who joined in today's Capitol Hill observance of the Armenian Genocide, particularly Congressman Trott, who announced today that his singular, personal request of Speaker Ryan, before they both retire at the end of this year, is an up-or-down vote on the Armenian Genocide Resolution,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “He knows what we all know, which is that Members of Congress - allowed to vote their conscience - would overwhelmingly adopt this human rights measure. We've passed the tipping point. We have the votes. All we need now is the opportunity.”

Rep. Smith described the absence of a forthright U.S. policy of Armenian Genocide affirmation as a “bipartisan fail. There’s bipartisan support, as evidenced by the members you’ve heard today, and it is time we did this.”

Fellow House Foreign Affairs Committee member, Rep. Brad Sherman noted that “the only thing worse than bowing to a bully is bowing to a bully that is a paper tiger. Turkey will not mature into a democracy, into a friend, into a country we want to be friends with until it comes to terms with its own past.”

Senator Menendez, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Democrat Adam Schiff, Rep. Costa, Rep. Pallone, Rep. Gabbard, Rep. Eshoo, Dr. Alina Dorian, an internationally respected public health expert and advocate, delivered speeches.

Clerical leaders Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Legate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Bishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Vicar General of the Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church Eastern US offered the opening and closing prayers, respectively. “We ask [God] to shine your light into the dark corners of the world to expose cruelty and injustice wherever it inflicts people. So that the genocide experienced by the Armenian people 103 years ago, will never be repeated anywhere on the face of the Earth," said Archbishop Aykazian. “Bless the United States of America and the Republic of Armenia. Grant them, and us, the vision that will help us work for justice heeding the words of President John F. Kennedy, that here on earth God's work must truly be our own,” said Bishop Tanielian.

Among those offering keynote remarks were His Excellency Grigor Hovhannissian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia and the Honorable Robert Avetisyan, Artsakh Representative to the U.S.

“The Armenian Caucus has been Armenia’s best friend in Washington ever since we became independent, now 27 years ago, and cemented these incredible relations that we have with the United States,” said Ambassador Hovannisian. “Against formidable odds, against the geopolitics, and all the other reasons, the Armenian Caucus was there to help Armenia become what it is today: a viable, self-confident country, that also sees its responsibility in today’s fight against genocide and genocidal intent.”

Joining in the commemoration were former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans and Mrs. Donna Evans, and representatives of In Defense of Christians, Hellenic American Leadership Council, A Demand for Action, and other friends and allies from human rights groups and the Greek, Assyrian and Kurdish communities. ANCA National Board Chairman Raffi Hamparian and Board Member Steve Mesrobian were joined by ANCA Western Region Government advocate Leonard Manoukian, who, along with Dorian have been participating in two days of meetings with Congressional leadership to advance ANCA legislative priorities in support of Armenia and Artsakh.