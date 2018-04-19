At least five entrepreneurs of Armenian descent – Samvel Karapetyan, brothers Nikolai and Sergei Sarkisov, Ruben Vardanyan and Albert Avdolyan – are among 200 richest businessmen of Russia in 2018. Their aggregate wealth amounts to $6.8 billion, Forbes reported.

Owner of Tashir Group, Samvel Karapetyan, whose wealth amounts $3.7 billion has grown by $0.3 billion, compared with the previous year, came 30th in the ranking.

Co-founder of the invest boutique “Vardanyan, Broytman and Partners” and founder of many projects in Russia and Armenia, Rubern Vardanyan ranked 109th for his wealth amounting to $950 million.

Vice-president of RESO-Garantia, Nikolai Sarkisovwith the capital estimated at $750 million is ranked 141st, and his brother Sergei Sarkisov, with the same amount, is 142nd .

Albert Avdolyan, cofounder of Telconet, with his $700 million, is at the 146th place.