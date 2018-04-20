Tense situation at Mashtots Avenue (PHOTO) - LIVE

Armenia opposition movement leader speaks on their Genocide anniversary plans

Yerevan Police: 16 people are detained

Armenia PM: It is not as important to follow what has been said, as it is to act in country’s interests

Yerevan demonstrators march toward Komitas Avenue (PHOTOS)

PM: Emigration is Armenia’s “bleeding wound”

Police form human chain at Yerevan street, opposition movement leader arrives at the scene

Russian Foreign Ministry evacuated over bomb threat

US has concerns about Turkey’s ability to hold free and fair elections

Serzh Sargsyan on Yerevan protests: It is difficult to understand how events will develop further

Netanyahu: 6 states considering moving embassies to Jerusalem

Serzh Sargsyan: Settlement of Karabakh conflict is impossible without compromises

PM Serzh Sargsyan: There were no personal motives behind constitutional reforms

Serzh Sargsyan on protests: I do not want law enforcers to be forced to take hostile action

Opposition march ends at Republic Square

Germany’s Angela Merkel urges compromise on reforming the euro zone

OSCE/ODIHR director urges Armenian authorities to ensure right to freedom of peaceful assembly

Pashinyan: We resume action of total blocking of Yerevan streets

Arsinée Khanjian: Quiet revolution is much more dangerous for the government

Nikol Pashinyan urges public servants to join protest actions

Acting minister: Protest actions are illegal

Armenia President receives China's Ambassador

Rally kicks off at Republic Square

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 19.04.2018

Armenia president calls for dialogue

Theresa May, Xi Jinping discuss situation in Syria

Miguel Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba's president

Armenian President receives EU ambassador to Armenia

Moscow is convinced that situation in Armenia will be resolved democratically

5 Armenians among 200 richest businessmen of Russia in 2018

Eduard Sharmazanov has phone talk with head of Latvia-Armenia friendship group

Protesters march to government building, Cabinet meeting is about to start (PHOTO)

Brother of Rosgosstrakh ex-owner detained

Armenia government building is surrounded by female cops (PHOTO)

Yerevan Police:122 people are detained

Dollar drop not stopping in Armenia

Brent oil price exceeds $74 per barrel

Detained protester throws Serzh Sargsyan photo out from Yerevan police station window (VIDEO)

One Yerevan detainee does not speak Armenian, another one is Russia citizen

Yerevan city hall says opposition marches did not pass through notified routes

Armenian Genocide commemorated on Capitol Hill (PHOTOS)

Armenia president re-appoints three ministers

New Armenia PM appoints press secretary

White House: Trump orders strikes under his constitutional authorities

2 arrested in connection to disorderly conduct at downtown Yerevan intersection (PHOTOS)

Yerevan Police: 100 people are detained

Protesters march towards Isakov Avenue

Medvedev to Armenia PM Sargsyan: I am sure you will continue paying priority attention to development of cooperation

Armenia village mayor is detained

Yerevan police forces are deployed at National Academy of Sciences courtyard (PHOTOS)

Police: Yerevan rally participants commit violent acts against law enforcement

Trump: I'll leave, if North Korea meeting isn’t going well

Ed Royce: I urge Trump to refer to Genocide in his April 2 commemoration remarks

Yerevan Police: 30 people detained

Armenia Police say they will continue detaining offenders

Protesters reach Garegin Nzhdeh Square

Daron Malakian: I am there in spirit with my brothers and sisters protesting in Armenia

Latvian parliament ratifies EU-Armenia agreement

Yerevan protesters enter market, police close entrance to another market (PHOTOS)

1 person arrested in connection to mass disorders at downtown Yerevan intersection (PHOTOS)

Armenia president signs EU-Armenia agreement into law

EU on Yerevan protests: All parties involved should show restraint and responsibility

Protesters leave Armenia government building

Yerevan Police: 20 people detained as of 10am

Yerevan Police form human chain with shields, open government building entrance (PHOTOS)

Pashinyan calls on Armenia Police (PHOTOS)

Tensions grow outside Armenia government building

Yerevan Police form human chain at Republic Square (PHOTOS)

Turkey to dismiss 3,000 people in military

Trump confirms meeting between Mike Pompeo and North Korea's leader

Glendale City Council approves Armenian American Museum

Opposition march ends at Republic Square

Pashinyan's strategy: Go and interfere with the work of state bodies

PM Serzh Sargsyan appoints two chief advisers

Protesters reach Baghramyan Avenue, they are met by rows of riot police (PHOTOS)

Serzh Sargsyan: People’s rights are priority

Protesters march towards Baghramyan Avenue - LIVE

US warns Turkey with sanctions in case of Russian S-400 purchase

Serj Tankian: Something incredible is happening in Armenia

Turkish opposition calls for end of emergency rule

Pashinyan: Velvet revolution is spreading across Armenia

Iran approves construction of HPP on Armenia border

Cuban parliament chooses successor to Raul Castro

100-meter long Armenian tricolor waved during Yerevan rally

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 18.04.2018

Rally kicks off at Republic Square

Armenia president meets with newly appointed Deputy Prime Ministers

Opposition march toward Republic Square

King of Belgium congratulates Armen Sarkissian

Vigen Sargsyan appointed as Defense Minister

Edward Nalbandian appointed as Armenia's Foreign Minister

One of Yerevan metro stations closed for the last three days

Turkey's Erdogan announces early presidential, parliamentary elections

Armenia’s Sarkissian has acting presidential chief of staff

Armenia President appoints First Deputy PM

Armenian Cultural Days start in Malta

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier who died in landmine explosion

Yerevan Police: 30 of 84 people detained are released

Demonstrations held in Gyumri, Vanadzor

Yerevan protesters block building of foreign ministry again (PHOTOS)