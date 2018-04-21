WASHINGTON—One hundred and two U.S. Representatives – including the Chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees—have called on President Donald Trump to reject Turkey’s gag-rule by honestly and accurately commemorating the Armenian Genocide this April 24, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“It’s time to end America’s ‘Turkey First’ approach to the Armenian Genocide,” said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA. “Erdogan’s traditional apologists have abandoned him—and rightfully so. Devoid of allies across the American political landscape—from left to right, hawk to dove—he’s turning to the White House as his last line of defense against the truth. The choice rests with President Trump, to put America first or to enforce a foreign gag rule.”

The letter to President Trump, led by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), David Trott (R-Mich.), Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and David Valadao (R-Calif.) as well as Vice-Chairs Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.) explained that: “The Armenian Genocide continues to stand as an important reminder that crimes against humanity must not go without recognition and condemnation. Through recognition of the Armenian Genocide, we pay tribute to the perseverance and determination of those who survived, as well as to the Americans of Armenian descent who continue to strengthen our country to this day. It is our duty to honor those contributions with an honest statement of history recognizing the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians as the 20th century’s first genocide. By commemorating the Armenian Genocide, we renew our commitment to prevent future atrocities.” They closed by asking that the President: “Appropriately mark April 24th as a day of American remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.”