Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović has talked to the Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, to discuss the potential human rights implications of the developments in Armenia and to share certain concerns.

“I raised several questions in relation to the arrested civil society members and other citizens, and stressed that their access to a lawyer must be ensured. I’ve also asked about the situation and treatment of MP Nikol Pashinyan and other parliamentarians and opposition leaders,” Mijatović said in a statement.

“I emphasised that the right to peaceful assembly is protected under the European Convention on Human Rights and that peaceful protesters should not be deprived of their liberty. In our conversation, I stressed that is of the utmost importance to avoid any further escalation and expressed the hope that all parties will show restraint. I will continue to closely monitor the situation in Armenia.”

Monday is the eleventh day of the mass demonstrations against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament.