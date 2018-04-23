The Cold War is "back with a vengeance”, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
“The Cold War is back with a vengeance, but with a difference,” BBC reported quoting Guterres.
“The mechanisms and the safeguards to manage the risks of escalation that existed in the past no longer seem to be present,” said the UN Secretary.
According to him, the United States and Russia do not have everything under control as before because there are countries that are very active in the region - Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and others.