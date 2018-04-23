OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call to respect ceasefire

UN: Threat of deliberate or unintentional nuclear weapons use growing

Karabakh president and Armenia 2nd president discuss current internal political situation

Armenia's National Assembly factions to nominate candidates for PM’s post within 7 days

Armenian government resigns

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian re-appoints 4 ministers

Saakashvili: Armenia has a great future

Armenian President re-appoints another 4 ministers

Armen Sarkissian and Richard Mills discuss internal political situation in Armenia

Rally of “My Step” initiative starts at Republic Square

UN Secretary General: World notes Cold War is back

Greek PM rules out any compromise with Turkey

Sargsyan’s spokesman: PM’s resignation is a clear demonstration of Armenian democracy in force

Maria Zakharova comments on latest developments in Armenia

Breaking news: Armenia PM resigns, opposition leader released (VIDEO)

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan chairs special session of government

OSCE PA: We stand ready to support Armenia on its democratic path

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan should not have any illusions that it can realize its aggressive intentions

German, French leaders to urge Trump not to quit Iranian deal

Pashinyan: Proud Armenian citizen, you won (PHOTOS)

Kate Middleton gives birth to a baby son

PACE confirms systemic corruption in Azerbaijan, Pedro Agramunt is among offenders

Armenia PM resigns

Peskov: Latest developments in Armenia are its internal affairs

Prosperous Armenia party joins nationwide movement

Labor strikes, boycotting of classes in progress in Vanadzor

Nadia Murad calls to recognize Armenian Genocide

CoE commission for human rights talked to Armenian ombudsman

Armenia official says PM’s remarks were about lessons learned from March 1, 2008 tragedy in Yerevan

Nikol Pashinyan walks out of detention center

Justice Minister: Pashinyan is provided with a lawyer

Armenia first deputy PM: I’ve appealed to Prosecutor General to take back petition on detained MPs

Massive demonstration held in Yerevan Shengavit district

Armenian delegation to PACE comes back to Yerevan

Police: 33 detained as of 12:00

Yerevan mass protest march reaches Tigran Mets Avenue

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan accumulates military forces at line of contact with Karabakh

Yerevan protest march reaches Baghramyan Avenue (VIDEO)

Over 30 Chinese tourists killed in North Korea bus crash

Protest march underway at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan (VIDEO)

2 large groups of protesters meet at downtown Yerevan avenue

Student protests kick off outside Yerevan State University

Protesters close off downtown Yerevan intersection

Armenia parliament chairman: I’m full of hope that my request will be worth something to my colleague

Attorney says Armenia opposition movement leader MP is no longer at Sevan town police station

Armenia parliament speaker to meet with detained opposition MPs

Armenia opposition movement leader MP taken to Sevan town police precinct

Police detaining activists from France Square

Opposition MP: I was assured that Nikol Pashinyan is ok

Rally is over: Those who stay after 10:30pm have no relation to us

Karen Karapetyan: Armenia’s enemies happy to see this situation

Karen Karapetyan urges to be vigilant

Artsakh defense minister: Some changes in the nature of movements of Azerbaijani troops

Police: 277 detained in Yerevan

Pashinyan’s message read during rally, he urges to avoid clashes

Opposition rally starts at Republic Square

US embassy: We urge government to show restraint

Lithuania closely following situation in Armenia

Protesters flood Republic Square (VIDEO)

Karabakh army releases video showing accumulation of troops at line of contact

Rouhani: Possible US withdrawal from deal will not affect Iran economy

EU: All those detained while exercising their right of assembly must be released

7 hospitalized in Yerevan as of 2pm

Heritage party urges not to resort to responsive violence

Hassan Rouhani: Iran will continue backing Syria

Armenia Police decide to disperse demonstrators

MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan are detained

Priests stand between police and protesters near Shengavit police station

Police: 192 detained in Yerevan as of 3pm

Yerevan police detain demonstrators on Erebuni street (LIVE)

At least 31 killed in explosion at Afghan voting center

EU urges to show restraint and seek a negotiated solution

Artsakh President discusses developments in Armenia with Catholicos Karekin II

Police: 49 detained in Yerevan as of 1pm

Police: Deputies Pashinyan, Mirzoyan, Mikaelyan taken away forcibly

Police forces deployed to Republic Square, protesters being detained (VIDEO)

Armen Sarkissian discusses latest developments in Armenia with Bako Sahakyan

Armenian Ministry of Justice: Police have right to disperse rally

Karen Karapetyan: In this situation dialogue could not yield results

Zarif: Iran may resume nuclear program at greater speed if US quits deal

Deputies Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan taken away by police (PHOTOS)

Police use special means, take Nikol Pashinyan (PHOTOS)

Yerevan protesters march towards Erebuni administrative district

Pashinyan urges to strengthen protests with renewed vigor

Armenia PM: This is an ultimatum, blackmail to authorities

Armenia PM and opposition leader expected to meet at 10 am (VIDEO)

Erdogan: US should look at its own actions if it wants jailed pastor freed

Tense situation at Mashtots Avenue

Nikol Pashinyan to negotiate with Serzh Sargsyan on April 22

Opposition march ends at Republic Square

Serj Tankian: Armenia has already changed

New details: What did Armen Sarkissian and Nikol Pashinyan talk about?

102 US lawmakers press Trump to properly commemorate Armenian Genocide

Armenian President meets Serzh Sargsyan after talk with opposition leader

Aznavour: I invite all parties to come together at the table to find a solution

Pashinyan: Even if you arrest me today, movement will continue

ANCA defends U.S. Artsakh aid against Azerbaijani attack

Armenian intelligence distributes a new video about thwarting terrorist attack

UN Human Rights office: Continued restraint on all sides remains critically important

2 killed, 17 injured after heavy storm in Moscow