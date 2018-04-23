YEREVAN.- There is a ne power in Armenia from now on, Armenian oppositon leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan stated during the rally in Republic Square.
He spoke about his detention, which took place yesterday. Pashinyan noted that "a group of officers of the National Security Service abducted him and secretly drove him to the Sevan Police Department."
According to him, at first he was kept in isolation but when high-ranking officials visited him, he realized that the velvet revolution has occured.
However, he reminded that there are several issues on the agenda. "The second step is the National Assembly shall be entitled to nominate candidates for Prime Minister within a week. Until then, an interim government will be formed, after that snap extraordinary parliamentary elections are needed,"said Nikol Pashinyan.
"We said that we are ready to discuss conditions of Serzh Sargsyan's resignation and transfer of power. And now, as Sargsyan left, we will continue negotiations with the acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan on transfer of power at 11:00am on Wednesday," Pashinyan said.