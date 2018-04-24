YEREVAN. – The European Union supports the efforts through dialogue and stands for comprehensive settlement of political crisis, head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters.

“The EU will support Armenia in deepening democracy, the rule of law, strengthening independence of judiciary, fighting against corruption, protecting human rights. The recent events showed that these values are dear and very important for ordinary Armenians. The EU will be with Armenia, people all over the way,” Switalski said at the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Asked about whether the latest political events will affect the EU-Armenia agreement, Switalski said “we have ambitious agenda and we will continue with the implementation of the CEPA agreement. The recent developments showed that the Armenian people are interested in these values that are in the backbone of CEPA agreement. We will work together to implement the agreement, and even more vigorously than before.”

Armenia PM resigns, opposition leader released