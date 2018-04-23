Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation after eleven days of nationwide protests throughout Armenia.

“I address as head of the country for the last time. Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was wrong. The created situation has several solutions, but I will not resort to any of them; it is not mine. I am leaving the post of head of the country, Prime Minister of Armenia,” he said.

Leader of the opposition “My Step” initiative, Nikol Pashinyan, was released earlier in the day. Two other detained MPs – Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan – have left the detention center as well.

Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan had a short talk before the media on Sunday morning. Pashinyan said the only topic to discuss is the terms for Sargsyan’s resignation, whereas Sargsyan accused the opposition leader of blackmail and left the hall.

Pashinyan and several other leaders of “My Step” initiative were detained later in the day. Subsequently, tens of thousands of protesters assembled at Republic Square, the heart of capital city Yerevan, for an evening rally. On Monday, First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Nikol Pashinyan.