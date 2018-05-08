YEREVAN. – Armenian parliament is holding a special session to elect a Prime Minister for the second time.

The only candidate nominated for the PM seat is the opposition leader, head of Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan

However, Yelk bloc and the parliamentary factions Tsarukyan and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun who supported him have only 46 deputies, instead of 53, necessary for the election of the head of the government. The ruling Republican Party of Armenia, who sharply criticized Pashinyan during his attempt to become Prime Minister on May 1, now assured that he will provide him with the necessary number of votes in order to stabilize the situation in the republic.

Voting on the candidacy of the Prime Minister will be open. If the parliament fails to elect the head of the government, the president will have to dissolve the parliament and will schedule early elections in the period from 30 to 45 days.