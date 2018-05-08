YEREVAN. – World-renowned American Armenian musician Serj Tankian is at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Tuesday. He has come to parliament to support NA opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan and be on hand at the NA special session voting on the new PM of the country.

He spoke with reporters at parliament. Tankian stressed that the energy and smiles, which he had seen among Armenia’s youth in 2015, are now noticeable on the streets.

Tankian said he is going to stay in Armenia for about a week.

In the famous musician’s conviction, numerous Diaspora Armenians’ repatriation to Armenia is a matter of time.

“With reforms and positive changes, the times will change when the society will be released from corruption, unemployment, more investments will be made in the country; this will bring people back to the homeland in just a few years,” he noted. “[But] we must be patient by making that change real. This is only the beginning.”

And when asked when he is going to permanently live in Armenia, Serj Tankian responded as follows: “I’m a wanderer, since I’m a musician. But I want to stay in Armenia for two months a year.”