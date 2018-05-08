YEREVAN. – The world is surprised both by the behavior of the Armenian authorities and law enforcement agencies, non-interference and refusal of using pressure on peaceful rallies, said speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan.

His remark came in response to the comment of the member of Yelk faction Lena Nazaryan that the whole world is surprised by the latest developments in Armenia.

“Yes, the world is surprised by the chain of the events in Armenia, but it must be specified: the whole world is surprised both by the behavior of the Armenian authorities and law enforcement agencies, non-interference and refusal to exert pressure on peaceful rallies, even protecting demonstrations from dangers and provocations,” Ara Babloyan noted.