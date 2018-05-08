YEREVAN. – The Republic Square, the heart of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, is full of people since Tuesday morning.

They have assembled there to together watch on giant screens the live broadcast of the National Assembly (NA) session that will kick off at noon, and whose agenda is the election of the new Prime Minister of the country.

A concert is in progress at the square.

The second round of the PM’s election will take place at Tuesday’s NA special session. In the first round on May 1, the PM was not elected because the parliamentary majority Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction voted against NA opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, who was the only candidate.

But, subsequently, the RPA announced that this time it will support Pashinyan’s candidacy, and therefore Armenia will have a new PM on Tuesday.