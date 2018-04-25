People in Ijevan have closed off the road leading to Armenia’s Bagratashen customs checkpoint on the border with Georgia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the town that the residents of Ijevan and neighboring villages have blocked this interstate road. They demand to meet with the governor of Tavush Province, and the mayor of Ijevan.

There are demonstrations also in Vanadzor, the third largest city of Armenia, since early Wednesday morning. Students here are boycotting classes and marching through the city streets chanting, “RPA, go away!”

Labor strikes and boycotting of classes are in progress in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

After 11-day protest rallies by the opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, two-term-ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.