YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian of the Republic of Armenia (RA) is getting ready to form his own political party and have more active participation in future political events, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“He is meeting with various analysts, social and cultural figures, trying to examine their sentiments.

“Sarkissian realizes that the President’s powers are so measly in Armenia that it is better to be the village mayor of any [rural] community than the RA President.

“And certain success in the elections will lay a foundation for [him] to have a real role in the political life in Armenia,” wrote Zhamanak.