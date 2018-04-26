In their annual reports, the Reporters Without Borders and the Freedom House NGOs have stated that populist politicians’ attacks and pressures on the media have become a threat also to large democratic countries, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.
These reports asses the level of freedom of the press in 180 countries. Accordingly, Norway is in first place, whereas North Korea—the last.
Armenia is ranked 63rd, remaining behind its neighbor Georgia, which is in 50th place, but considerably ahead of Azerbaijan, which is ranked 90th.
The reports recall Armenian security forces’ disrespectful treatment of the members of the press during the mass demonstrations that had started last summer.