Armenian President Armen Sarkissian nominated Emil Babayan’s candidacy as the judge of Constitutional Court, Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan said in statement.
“Under Paragraph 1 of Article 166, Article 213 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and Paragraph 3 of Article 141 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly , the President of the Republic nominated Emil Babayan’s candidacy for the vacant seat of the Constitutional Court,” the statement said.
According to the statement, the election of the judge will be debated at the first meeting of the regular sittings of the National Assembly on May 2.