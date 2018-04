The delegation from Armenia will not attend a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) coordination council on combating illegal migration held in Almaty, Interfax reported.

According to CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov, Armenia was unable to send a delegation to Almaty because of the latest developments in Yerevan.

“I think, we will understand them. The situation is really complex. They involved in the normalization process in Armenia,” he concluded.