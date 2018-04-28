YEREVAN. – The decision of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is not a bad thing, but not a good thing as well, opposition movement leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan said during a rally in Vanadzor.

His statement came minutes after RPA announced the decision not to nominate a candidate for Prime Minister during the May 1 election.

“The RPA is better to announce that they are supporting people’s candidate together with other factions. I am ready to meet all deputies from RPA faction to assure them that we are closing the chapter of violence, and we are serious. If they make their move, they will be co-authors of this historic achievement,” Pashinyan said.

He expressed hope that other political forces and politicians will not try to steal people’s victory, because in this case they will be pushed out of Armenia’s political field.

Despite the latest developments, Pashinyan called for massive civil disobedience actions staring from 12 pm Sunday.