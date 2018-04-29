YEREVAN.- Leader of "My Step" initiative, MP Nikol Pashinyan met the delegation of Russia’s State Duma on Sunday.

Pashinyan told reporters that they discussed issues related to the EAEU, CSTO.

Opposition leader noted that they’ve presented their stance – the Armenian-Russian relations must develop in by a normal path.

“We discussed and presented our stance regarding the membership to EEU, CSTO and generally the Armenian-Russian relations. We said that Armenia should continue being a EEU member, CSTO member, the Armenian-Russian relations must develop normally. We are set to discuss all issues, reach solutions in working, patient conditions, “ Pashinyan said.“We reassured that what we’ve said publicly is the reality, in this context there is no conspiracy against Russia, there is no geopolitical context in our movement. Nothing threatens the Armenian-Russian friendship,” he said.

Regarding the stance of Russian MPs on the ongoing rallies in Armenia, Pashinyan said the Russian MPs assess this fact and the excitement of the people positively.