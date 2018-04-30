Irina Volk, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, informed that a passenger airplane, which was en route from Moscow to Gyumri, Armenia, had made an emergency landing in Mineralnye Vody, Russia, and because of a man who was smoking on board the aircraft, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“At the Mineralnye Vody airport, police officers prepared an administrative report on the passenger who was smoking on board the Moscow-Gyumri flight,” she said.
In her words, after this emergency landing, the head of the airplane crew petitioned to transport police officers, and in connection with this man who was smoking during the flight.