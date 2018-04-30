YEREVAN. – The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party has always been one-willed, and it had previously informed its viewpoint that at this phase we will support Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy [as the next PM].

Armen Rustamyan, head of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia ARF faction, on Monday stated the aforesaid, after the faction MPs’ talk in parliament with Nikol Pashinyan, opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head.

“We have a very clear picture that, after [Pashinyan’s] becoming Prime Minister, a new situation will arise in Armenia; and we spoke with Nikol Pashinyan about that new situation,” Rustamyan said, in particular. “In terms of content, there are no major differences in our approaches. (…). The matter concerns foreign policy of key importance to Armenia; also, the domestic policy directions. It’s inspiring that we don’t have major disagreements.

“The sequence of steps makes us speak destination by destination, in terms of our possible collaboration, ideas about the country.”