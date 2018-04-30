The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) expressed concern on Friday about a court ruling to block the Telegram messenger in Russia and urged the Russian authorities to reconsider the decision as it violates the freedom of expression.
"I share concerns raised by many CSOs over Telegram & further threats to Internet Freedom in Russia; and I recall my statement asking authorities to reconsider this restrictive measure & to promote free, independent & diverse communications environment," OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir tweeted.