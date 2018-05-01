The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has exposed the smuggling of large quantities of narcotics from Iran.
It was found out that two Iranian citizens, a married couple, had reached a preliminary agreement with another Iranian citizen who lives in Armenia. Accordingly, they were to smuggle large quantities of opium, methamphetamine, and heroin from Iran to Armenia to sell them.
The husband and wife hid these narcotics in their clothes and bodies and smuggled them into Armenia on April 29, on board the Tehran-Yerevan flight.
They came out of Zvartnots International Airport to head to their meeting with their customer, in order to transfer these narcotics. But they were detained by the NSS officers.
A criminal case has been initiated on the case.
The above-said three people are arrested.
An investigation is underway.