CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on becoming Armenian Prime Minister.

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,

Мy sincere congratulations on your election as Armenian Prime Minister. I am convinced that your political experience and popular support will allow the Government headed by you to implement the announced reforms as soon as possible, which will result in a powerful leap of the comprehensive development of Armenia and will lead to the strengthening of its position in the international arena.

The guarantee of the success of such creative activity is the unity and high cohesion of the Armenian people, its readiness to be actively engaged in the work on the modernization of our country.

The Republic of Armenia is one of the most active members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Armenian constantly pay attention to the improvement of its activities, making important initiatives aimed at ensuring security, including the Caucasus region of collective security.

I believe the intensive cooperation in strengthening the CSTO will continue, taking into account the legitimate interests of all the member states of the Organization.

I once again congratulate you, Mr. Pashinyan and wish you best, robust health and great achievements on your highly responsible position,” the statement said.