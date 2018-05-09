The New Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday visited the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), on the Artsakh Defense Army Day and the 26th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi town.

First, he, together with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, attended a commemoration ceremony in capital city Stepanakert and laid flowers to the monument to the Armenian soldiers who fell in the Great Patriotic War, during World War II, and in the Karabakh War.

Subsequently, Pashinyan and Sahakyan headed to Shushi.

This is Nikol Pashinyan’s first official visit to Artsakh as the PM of Armenia.

As a result of voting at the National Assembly (NA) special session on Tuesday, NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia, and by a vote of 59 for and 42 against.