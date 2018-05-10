YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday received Japanese Ambassador Eiji Taguchi, who is concluding his diplomatic mission in Armenia.
The President thanked Taguchi—the first resident ambassador of Japan—for his contribution to the development of Armenian-Japanese relations and efficient work during his tenure, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parties exchanged views on the avenues for the deepening of cultural ties and enhanced cooperation in high and precise technology.
Ambassador Taguchi noted that he will always be a friend of Armenia and the Armenian people.