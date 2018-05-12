STEPANAKERT. – Situation along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces has been relatively stable, from May 6 to 12.

During this time, however, the adversary violated the ceasefire around 150 times by firing more than 1,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, a limited number of shifts were observed at the rear of the Azerbaijani armed forces. But the Artsakh Defense Army position-holders monitored these shifts and kept them under their oversight.

The Defense Army vanguard units are in control of the operative and tactical situation, and they continue carrying out their combat service with a high level of alertness.