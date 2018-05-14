Within the framework of the summit of the council of heads of state of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday met with chairman Tigran Sargsyan of the Board of Eurasian Economic Commission—the executive body of the EAEU, in Sochi, Russia.
The Pashinyan-led Armenian delegation is in Sochi on a working visit, and to attend the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council—the highest supranational body of the EAEU.
The EAEU comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.