Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met on Tuesady in Paris with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Contact.az reported.

Taking into account the completion of the electoral processes in Azerbaijan and Armenia, the importance of continuing the negotiations in an intensive manner was noted.

Mammadyarov, for his part, expressed Baku's readiness to do this, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev said. During the meeting, the measures planned by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to advance the negotiation process were thoroughly discussed.